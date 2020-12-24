What do you do when you're an 86-year-old retired York teacher so inspired by the heroic fundraising efforts of centenarian Captain Tom that you want to do your own bit for a good cause?

You recite the whole of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, of course - 100 times.

Former Oakland teacher Brian Oxberry did it all in just 26.2 days, too - making 100 performances in a 'marathon' of days.

"I was a bit worried that my voice might wear out!" he admitted. "But if anything it got stronger!"

Brian, a member of the Malton Dickens Society who has been performing his 40-minute adaptation of A Christmas Carol to local audiences for years, started his marathon on November 23.

He completed it with nine recitals in front of a small and socially-distanced audience at the Friends Meeting House in York last Friday and Saturday.

But many of his recitals were in the communal sitting area at Field Court retirement complex in Heworth where he lives.

Because of the need for social distancing, no-one was allowed in to listen - so he often had no audience. "Although occasionally people drifted in by mistake!" he says. Staff made a note to ensure that he completed all the performances, he joked.

Like Captain Tom, his aim was to raise £1,000 for charity - in Brian's case, Hospice UK. Like Captain Tom, he soon passed his initial target. He didn't quite manage the £30million raised by the former army officer turned national hero - but his total so far stands at a very respectable £2,000 and counting.

Brian's performance was filmed by his daughter Bernadette - you can see it for yourself on Facebook at facebook.com/brian.oxberry.5, where you can also order a CD for £5 (profits from CD sales go to St Leonard's Hospice). His Just Giving page (justgiving.com/fundraising/brian-oxberry) is also still open for donations.

To Bernadette, her dad - who also once taught at Haxby Road school, where a young Steve McClaren was one of his pupils - is every bit as much a hero as the great Captain Tom.

"He's been my hero all my life!" she said. "He's the best Dad anybody could ever have. He's phenomenal!"