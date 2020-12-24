THE cast of York’s travelling pantomime are wishing Press readers a happy Christmas - oh yes they are!
A spokeswoman for York Theatre Royal and the cast said they had been ‘spreading a little bit of panto magic to the delight of audiences across our city’ this year as they toured 18 venues, from Dunnington Reading Room to Copmanthorpe Methodist Church.
“York Theatre Royal have also been working behind the scenes in partnership with City of York Council to give away over 200 tickets to vulnerable families in York this Christmas,” added the spokeswoman.