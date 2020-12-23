YORK'S coronavirus rate has risen sharply again as a city health chief warned that the virus is 'persistent and unforgiving.'

Public Health England said today that the weekly rolling rate in the City of York Council area was 115.4 per 100,000 population. The rate was only in the mid-60s just a week ago.

It said the rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was up to 138.5, and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 158.9, while in the Scarborough district it was 263.

City of York Council said that in recent days, the city also had seen a substantial increase in the number of positive cases being returned.

"The positivity rate has increased to 4.09 per cent and the latest validated rate for the period 11.12.20 to 17.12.20 was 103.5," it said.

"This figure is expected to increase in the coming days. The council’s provisional rate for of new Covid cases per 100,000 of population for the period 14.12.20 to 20.12.20 in York is 140.5

"The council is asking everyone to do what they can to keep themselves and others safe by:

• Meeting people outside if you can (if you do see people inside for Christmas keep the windows open to let air flow through and keep it short, keep it local and keep it safe)

• Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds or more with soap and water.

• Wear a face covering when in busy public spaces

• Give people space – 2m is best

• Self-isolating when asked to by test and trace

• Getting a symptom-free test if you are eligible (york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCovidTest)

"In the coming days the council’s COVID support marshalls and BID rangers will support North Yorkshire Police’s continued patrolling in the city to help people to stay safe, and will take enforcement measures if necessary.

"Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care and Chair of the York Health and Wellbeing Board said: “This year has been incredibly challenging and I want to thank everyone for your continued efforts.

“Sadly we have started to see an increase in the number of cases which is cause for concern. Please stay safe and remember Hands, Face Space.

“We have proven before time and time again that by working together and looking after each other we can reverse the trend. We are once again asking for your help. Whilst social distancing measures and restrictions are challenging, stopping the spread of Coronavirus will save lives. With the vaccine rollout there is hope, let’s look after each other so that we can all meet again.

“Whilst it is different this year, I hope people have a safe and happy festive period and support local businesses safely. We have shared the below tips which will hopefully help people celebrate safely.”

Sharon Stoltz, Director for Public Health said: “This virus is persistent, unforgiving and continues to have a huge impact on our lives.

“Please have a happy and safe festive period. We have been concerned in recent days to see cases start to increase again after our collective efforts brought cases down. We have seen before time and time again this virus can get out of control very quickly.

“Please remember and practice Hands, Face, Space, it does work. By working together we can stop the spread and save lives.”

Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, York & Selby Commander said: “With the concerning news that the number of cases in York are increasing, it’s vital that we all take action now to stop this virus spreading any further.

"We all know how quickly and easily it can be transmitted and the devastation it can cause, so please ensure you follow the hands, face, space and social distancing guidance.

“Please also be aware of the tier 2 regulations and do not mix with any other households indoors and stick to a maximum of six outdoors. If your household does take the decision to form a Christmas bubble, please ensure it is with a maximum of two other households and for Christmas day only.

“Our local policing teams will be actively patrolling and with the current situation of increasing positive cases, we’ll be ensuring people are adhering to the rules and keeping everyone as safe as we can. We will continue to follow our approach of engaging with the public, explaining the rules, encouraging people to adhere and using our enforcement powers were necessary and proportionate to do so.”