A MAN who confronted and restrained a knifeman who had stabbed someone has been given a bravery award.
North Yorkshire Police say that when Richard Dimmack saw a man being attacked on Jamie’s Cragg Caravan Park in Crambeck in Ryedale in August 2019, he bravely confronted the offender, who was holding a knife and had already stabbed his victim several times.
Mr Dimmack, who is in his late fifties, showed immense courage and strength to restrain the man for 12 minutes until armed police arrived and handcuffed the offender.
North Yorkshire Police nominated Mr Dimmack for the award and we are proud to share the news that not only was he awarded Royal Humane Society Bronze Medal this year, but he also received the High Sheriff’s Award.
The Royal Humane Society is a charity that grants awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and also for the restoration of life by resuscitation.
Richard Dimmack says he “feels so humble about receiving these awards”.
A man in his early sixties was jailed for nearly six years for the attack.