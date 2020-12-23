MORE than 2,000 residents have booked a symptom-free Covid test since last week, City of York Council revealed.

The authority has thanked those who have been involved so far, and said about 1,800 tests had been carried out with more booked over the next few days.

The testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but will reopen from December 27 with slots still available.

About one in three people with coronavirus have no symptoms, and will be spreading the virus without realising.

Rapid-turnaround tests (also known as lateral flow antigen tests) are being used to proactively test asymptomatic individuals; tests are safe and reliable, and provide results within a few hours.

You can book a rapid test if you are aged 18 or over, and you come into contact with lots of other people as part of your work in the hospitality, retail, or transport sectors (including taxi drivers).

You can also book a test if you work with, live with, or support those most at risk from coronavirus.

Testing is voluntary, and will help you make informed decisions to help keep you, your family and friends as safe as possible, and help protect those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and social care who also chairs the health and wellbeing board, said: “Getting a symptom-free test is quick and easy but can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of the virus. So far we have identified a number of people who had the virus without symptoms.

“It is pleasing to see so many residents book test and I would urge them to continue to do so. This is another demonstration of how people in the city are looking after each other. It really does help and can save lives.”

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at the council said: “Thank you to all those who have been tested so far.

“The early identification of symptom-free cases can help us slow the spread. The subsequent self-isolation will help people keep their families safe as well as the wider community.

“Slots are still available. Alongside Hands, Face, Space this will help us to reverse the trend of rising cases in the city.”

For more information and to get a test visit www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCovidTest.