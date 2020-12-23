YORK will remain in Tier 2 over the Christmas period.

At today's Coronavirus press conference, The Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced more areas of the South East moving into Tier 4 - but York will remain in Tier 2.

However, he added that ANOTHER coronavirus variant has been identified - after two individuals entered the UK from South Africa.

"We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for their science," he says.

"This virus is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new British virus."

He says the UK is quarantining new cases, and placing restrictions on travel from South Africa.

Anyone who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight and anyone who is a close contact of someone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight must quarantine immediately, he said.

From Boxing Day, Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, those parts in Essex not already in tier four, Waverley in Surrey, and Hampshire - including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest - will be escalated to tier four.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset (including the North Somerset area), Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire, as well as Cheshire and Warrington, will be escalated to tier three.

Cornwall and Herefordshire will be escalated to tier two.

Mr Hancock added that cases have risen by 75 per cent over the past week and hospital admissions are at 1,909 a day - the highest figure since mid-April.

And the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval.