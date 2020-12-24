MOST of us are probably still wrapping up those last-minute Christmas presents or - the younger ones among us, at least - waiting with feverish impatience for December 25 to dawn so we can tear them all open and scatter the wrapping paper across the living room floor.

One reader, however, has been casting his mind back to the 1940s and 1950s - the days when toys were toys, rather than digital gadgets or smartphone apps.

When Derek Reed was a lad in the 1940s and 1950s, there was one place that children were always drawn to like bees to a honeypot as Christmas Day approached: Pickering's toyshop at 28 High Ousegate.

They'd be there to carry out 'reconnaissance missions' and check out the wonders on display in the shop's windows.

And wonders they truly were, Mr Reed recalls: Dinky toys, Meccano, Airfix models and Hornby train sets among them.

"One year I became fixated on Dinky Supertoys’ gloriously-named ‘Blaw Knox Bulldozer’," recalls Mr Reed, who these days lives in Dringhouses.

"Just uttering that name triggered a certain frisson. To my delight the red-painted mechanical masterpiece appeared on Christmas morning!"

It wasn't just in the run-up to Christmas that Mr Reed spent most of his time peering into the Pickering's shop window, however.

He's be there most Saturdays throughout the year, pocket money burning a hole in his pocket.

"Mum’s Saturday routine was: 9.30 am alight at No. 4 bus stop, then head for High Ousegate via the imposing point-duty ‘Bobby’ at Nessgate to deposit son at Pickering’s," he recalled.

"Then she'd proceed to York market for curd (bring your own jar), eggs and veg from the farmers’ stalls.

"She’d retrace her steps to purchase groceries in Low Ousegate at the imperial-sounding Home & Colonial Stores, which boasted overhead cash-carriers that whizzed above like miniature bullet trains. Finally, she’d collect a reluctant ‘me’ for home."

But what was it about Pickering's that exerted such a pull?

"My Meccano was sourced from these wondrous premises, a bit at a time," he said. "Hornby clockwork and electric train sets and Dinky toys were also bought at this treasure trove.

"Nowadays, boxed & mint Dinkies can fetch a pretty penny. Mine were ‘play-worn’, i.e. bashed! They mysteriously disappeared when I’d just started grammar school. A parental executive decision saw them placed under Miscellaneous Sales in Yorkshire Evening Press, who I don’t hold personally responsible for this calamity! Later, along come Airfix kits."

Pickering’s also catered for girls, of course - with a good selection of dolls' houses amongst other things.

"However, I was blinkered, having eyes only for products from Binns Road, Liverpool!" admitted Mr Reed.

"When it came to model railways I had a one-track mind. I loved that shop which stocked a wide range of books and goods, not just toys.

"Can other ‘vintage Yorkies’ recall this emporium of delights? Aladdin’s cave wouldn’t have got a look-in!"