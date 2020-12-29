A SPECIALIST engineering firm near York has secured more than £2.5million worth of new projects during a record-breaking year.

Tadweld has continued its impressive run of results despite the challenges of 2020, winning new contracts since March from existing and new customers.

The Tadcaster-based firm, which provides steel solutions, has secured projects for global brands including AB InBev, Nestle and Heineken.

With many customers in the food and drink sector, the company has played a vital role in these supply chains during the Covid19 crisis.

Chairman and director Paul Rose said: "We’re extremely pleased that we’ve delivered strong results, increasing both profit and revenue, whilst securing new business with prestigious clients such as AB InBev, Cawingredients and Refresco. Tadweld is a good news story for British manufacturing and the resilience that we’ve shown gives us all the confidence that the business will continue to go from strength to strength. We’re all excited and optimistic for the future.”

Tadweld is working with Northallerton-based drinks manufacturer Cawingredients on its new purpose-built canning plant at Leeming Bar.

John Board, of Cawingredients, said: “Tadweld has been our preferred supplier of platforms and steel structures for over 20 years now, over two businesses and three sites.“In our latest project at Leeming Bar, Tadweld successfully installed all necessary high-level empty can conveyor platforms, step overs, elevated panel suit platform and access platforms required for this installation.”

Tadweld is also working with drinks and contract packing manufacturer Refresco to install a conveyor line at its Milton Keynes factory for rinsing before cans are filled.

Earlier this year, Tadweld announced Richard Byfield, John Denton, Iain Leedham, Paul Rose and Kevin Wheelock as new owners, while reporting a 96 per cent year-on-year increase in profit and a revenue rise of 23 per cent.