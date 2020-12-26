A YORK hospice remains “financially robust” thanks to the “overwhelming” support of local people, despite its income taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has had a big impact on St Leonard’s Hospice, with the charity forced to cancel fundraising events and close its shops twice.

However, it quickly adapted and looked at ways its supporters could help the charity virtually.

Dawn Clements, director of income generation, said: “Our Covid-19 fundraising campaigns - of which #Unite+Protect was one - raised over £100,000, generating vital funds at a time when we really needed them.

"These campaigns focused on activities people could do to support us while at home and it really fostered a sense of community.

“We also held our first ever virtual service for our Light Up a Life campaign and have been thrilled at the response to it. We’ve had lovely emails from supporters who live in other areas of the UK, so wouldn’t normally be able to attend the usual services, saying how beautiful it was to be able to watch it from their own homes. We will definitely be building a virtual element into all our fundraising events going forward.”

She added: “Our retail team has also had to deal with the challenge of closing and reopening our charity shops twice this year. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure all of our shops are safe environments to both shop in and donate to. Unfortunately, the ongoing restrictions mean we will not be reopening both our Pocklington and Sherburn-in-Elmet shops. The shops are so small that safe social distancing would be impossible and we need to ensure the safety of both our shop teams and customers in the current climate.”

She said reopening the second time around has been an “amazing feeling” and the charity is pleased with how well all shops are trading.

St Leonard’s also used the second lockdown to launch its eBay Shop, giving people the chance to also buy pre-loved items online.

Emma Johnson, chief executive at St Leonard’s, said: “While our income has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic we remain financially robust. This is largely due to the overwhelming support of local people, especially over this past year. Their continued support and generosity means we can continue to provide the best quality of care and support to our patients and their families.”

Emma said when she looks back to the start of 2020 the St Leonard’s team were “so excited” about their plans to celebrate the charity’s 35th birthday, “then in a few weeks our entire year had been turned completely upside down".

She added: “Just when we had never been more needed, we faced an immediate loss of income, from shop closures to fundraising events cancellations. Our ability to keep caring has been completely down to the amazing support we have seen from our local community.”

She said the charity’s clinical teams have had to quickly adapt services to meet the challenges that Covid-19 has presented, and in-patient care has been delivered to the most ill, “with the same loving kindness behind the masks".

Its Hospice@Home service has absorbed a big rise in patient referrals as people increasingly choose to remain in their own homes at the end of their life, she said.

Emma said: “We have developed new projects including a Single Point of Coordination for community palliative services, working in partnership with York Hospitals Foundations Trust. We also introduced a new bereavement support line for people living with bereavement and needing immediate, in the moment support.”