HEROIC staff at York Hospital are set to appear on our TV screens on Christmas Eve.
The staff are treated to a special festive feast during the final episode of the Great British Christmas Menu, airing on BBC 2 at 9.15pm.
A spokesperson for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are delighted that staff from York Hospital, as some of the keyworker heroes of this year’s pandemic, will be appearing in the Great British Christmas Menu special which airs on Christmas Eve.
“Frontline staff from a range of professions were treated to a festive feast in this banquet episode, cooked by one of the finalists from the series.
“The filming took place in a gazebo outside York Hospital earlier this year, in full compliance with the tier two restrictions that were in place at the time.”
On the BBC website, the blurb for the episode says the Great British Christmas Menu reaches its climax with a feast for some of the heroes of this year’s pandemic.
"Twelve of the country’s greatest chefs, all former Great British Menu winners, have competed to create an extraordinary six-course banquet," the website says.
"But with the second wave making a traditional banquet impossible, Andi [Oliver] and the winning chefs have formulated a plan to make sure the show delivers the feast they have promised to celebrate the country’s key workers."
