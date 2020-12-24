THE coronavirus may have tried to put the dampeners on Christmas this year. But York people are determined it won’t ruin things.

Barney Sharratt, who lives in South Bank, says Christmas may be unusual this year - but it will be as full of joy as ever. “Being an old codger of 83 and clinically vulnerable, my wife Cath and I have always known that this Christmas was going to be different!” he said.

“Before the start of the first lockdown I apologised to friends in advance that I intended taking the virus seriously (and) that I would use my own common sense to stay as safe as is possible. That didn’t mean that life had to be miserable!”

The internet has been a godsend, said Barney, a leading member of the Press Camera Club. “We have been able to amuse ourselves and keep in touch with friends the world over - and especially so during Christmas time!”

He and his family are determined the virus won’t get in the way of their Christmas plans.

“Restrictions or no restrictions we had already arranged to meet on Christmas Eve in the garden of our daughter Anne, son-in-law James and granddaughter Isabel’s home to exchange Christmas presents,” Barney said. That will go ahead, with appropriate social distancing precautions, naturally.

Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, meanwhile, is being cooked and plated up for Barney and Cath by their neighbours, Margaret and John Waite. “They clearly wanted to say thank you to Cath for all the supermarket deliveries she has arranged for them!” Barney said. “We won't meet up for the meal but we’ll send them something to ensure that they don’t go thirsty while they eat theirs!”

One thing that has cheered Barney and Cath up no end this December is a wonderful ‘Advent calendar’ from their daughter Anne and her family. “It consisted of a large wicker basket containing a numbered goody bag for every day of the month - with delicious or amusing contents in each one!” Barney said. “A lovely idea that continues to give us great joy.”

Barney and Cath aren’t alone in their determination to enjoy Christmas. Mike Barber, from Terrington, admits that he and his wife Anita’s original plans have had to change.

“Our whizz around visiting family and friends has been cancelled,” he said. “So we will be celebrating via FaceTime and Zoom! The only thing that could spoil those plans are a power cut!” For the rest, he and Anita are planning to ‘run down the contents of the pantry’. “The drinks cabinet and the wine rack is well stocked!”

Other Press readers who commented on our website were also determined to have a good time, Covid or no. “This situation isn’t ideal, but there’s not much we can do about it!” said ‘Binti Bombatu’. “Let’s eat some nice food, drink too much wine, watch some Christmas specials on the telly - and be grateful we’ve got the technology to speak to the relatives we can’t see in person!”