POLICE are warning motorists not to make 2020 even worse by drinking and driving over the festive and New Year period.

North Yorkshire Police officers say they will catch “dozens” of offenders during the festive season who will end up in custody, losing their licence and getting a criminal record.

The typical rise in the number of people who drink and drive at Christmas could be compounded by the reopening of the hospitality sector, officers fear.

National research also shows that the amount people drink has risen significantly during lockdown.

In North Yorkshire, officers will be conducting roadside breath tests around the clock, including mornings when many motorists are caught over the limit from the night before.

Key routes and rural backroads will be targeted and information about possible offenders will be shared and acted on.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “It’s fair to say 2020’s been a terrible year, and one that most people will want to put behind them. However, it’ll get even worse for those who are caught drink driving.

“We see how upset and remorseful some people are as they sit in custody.

“My plea to drivers is look after your mates, be aware you may still be over the limit the morning after and never, ever just chance it.”

One hundred motorists were arrested in North Yorkshire during last year’s Christmas campaign, with some blowing more than three times the legal limit.

Drivers risk up to six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.

Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years imprisonment.