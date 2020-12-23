PUPILS and staff from a York secondary school has been delivering Christmas cheer to over a hundred senior citizens in the community, instead of hosting their usual festive lunch.

Staff and Year 10 students in the design technology and art department at Manor CE Academy usually put on a Christmas meal for local senior citizens who are invited through the school’s local churches. This year, with current Covid-19 restrictions, they were unable to invite the 100+ guests into school for a three-course Christmas dinner, so decided to take Christmas to the community instead.

Richard Cooper, associate assistant principal and director of learning - design technology, art and computing at Manor said “Our Year 10 DT & Art students normally get involved in putting the event on, making the food, presents, treats and decorations and even serve the guests and play host for the day. So, as this year we couldn’t welcome our guests into school for a meal, we took Christmas to them instead.

“Last week we delivered 100 hampers to local churches and individuals. The hampers were stocked with food, presents and cards, hand-made by our Year 10 DT and art students.

"We wanted people to know that we are thinking about them and to help them celebrate Christmas. It was a lovely day and a nice way to stay in touch with our regular guests. We’re really hoping we will be able to invite them all back in again next Christmas. Special thanks must go to the Year 10 students, the local churches, the DT and art team and to Mrs Hill in particular who organises it and makes it all possible.”

Manor CE Academy is part of the Hope Learning Trust alongside nine other primary and secondary schools across York and North Yorkshire. Hope and Sentamu Academy Learning Trust in Hull will join to form the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust in 2021.