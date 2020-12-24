NEXT year will be challenging - but there are still many things to look forward to in York.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said he will begin 2021 with a sense of hope, but with his attention focussed on the public health and economic response to the pandemic.

He added that he is looking forward to York hosting the Rugby World Cup at the newly opened Community Stadium, Yorkshire Day celebrations and Fulford Show, as well as being able to meet friends, family, colleagues and residents in person again.

“Whilst public health remains our immediate priority, we will continue to support residents and businesses, as next year will still undoubtedly bring many challenges," Cllr Aspden said.

"There’s no denying that this year’s crisis will continue to impact on our local economy, particularly with the end of the Brexit transition period bringing along further uncertainty."

He said long term plans to support businesses and jobs will start to take shape in 2021.

And looking ahead he added: “After what has been a challenging year, we enter next year with hope."

"I’m particularly looking forward to seeing colleagues, friends, residents and family more often (in person!), York hosting the Rugby World Cup in our new state-of-the-art stadium complex, as well as the Yorkshire Day Celebration and the many local festivals and gatherings, which will soon hopefully be able to go ahead safely. As a local councillor, I certainly hope Fulford Show 2021 will be back on!"