YORK could bounce back from the pandemic faster than other places because of its "unique" plans to kickstart the economy - according to City of York Council leader Keith Aspden.

Cllr Aspden has been at the head of the city's response to the pandemic, as chair of York's outbreak advisory board, which features leaders from health, education, the economy and transport.

He reflects on 2020 and looks ahead to how the city will rebuild, as well as addressing questions about devolution and local government reorganisation.

And Cllr Aspden revealed that while he has not become ill with coronavirus himself - but has friends and family who have caught the virus.

What are the priorities to get York back on its feet after the pandemic?

“In our initial response to the pandemic, the council has worked hard to develop a one year strategy to kickstart our recovery and renewal work.

"We needed to get test, trace and vaccination plans in place. Moving forward, we fully recognise the importance of developing a longer-term strategy to build back better and we know the council cannot achieve this alone and must work with residents, businesses and partners across the city.

“As part of our collective efforts to respond to the pandemic and improve the lives of our residents, businesses and communities our 10 year plan for the city will represent the unique qualities of York and focus on a number of key challenges that can best be addressed at a city level.

"These include the linking of our education, skills and innovation sectors to support employment, further developing the city’s response to climate change, utilising York’s unique culture and heritage, as well as promoting good health and wellbeing.”

Could we bounce back faster than other places because of our unique position?

“Yes! To kick-start the economic recovery of the region, there are opportunities unique to York that other cities and towns would envy.

“York has strengths and opportunities that could facilitate a strong economic recovery from covid-19. The city has seen significant growth in key sectors over the last 20 years. Our businesses are identified in regional, and pan-northern economic strategies as being key opportunities for the Northern Powerhouse, and are all expected to remain buoyant through the pandemic, including a wide range of services sectors from bio-tech and life sciences, rail engineering to our strong independent traders and local education sector.

“It is clear that to kickstart the economic recovery of the region, there are opportunities unique to York to build back better.

"With significant financial challenges across Local Government, the council cannot unlock all of these opportunities alone. We will continue to urge the Government to back York and provide the funding needed to enable us to lead the recovery locally, in our region and more widely, the North of England.”

Is there anything in hindsight you think the council could have done differently this year?

“There is no doubt that this year has been exceptionally difficult for all of us, including the council. I am proud and grateful to all volunteers and council staff who have gone above and beyond to support residents, local communities and businesses across the city.

“Despite the Government’s failed promises to councils to give us everything we need to respond to the pandemic, we have done all we can to support the city and residents

“Whilst local councils, including our social workers, care workers and refuse collectors, have been at the frontline in the fight against covid-19, councils like York can also be the engine that powers our economic recovery, but only if the Government honours its promises and provides adequate funding.”

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

“After what has been a challenging year, we enter next year with hope.

"I’m particularly looking forward to seeing colleagues, friends, residents and family more often (in person!), York hosting the Rugby World Cup in our new state-of-the-art stadium complex, as well as the Yorkshire Day Celebration and the many local festivals and gatherings, which will soon hopefully be able to go ahead safely.

"As a local councillor, I certainly hope Fulford Show 2021 will be back on!

“Through our ongoing public health efforts we are doing all we can to protect our city and residents and make sure we can once again see our loved ones and return to enjoying all that our wonderful city has to offer.”

What are your priorities for the coming year?

“Whilst public health remains our immediate priority, we will continue to support residents and businesses, as next year will still undoubtedly bring many challenges.

"There’s no denying that this year’s crisis will continue to impact on our local economy, particularly with the end of the Brexit transition period bringing along further uncertainty.

“Following the initial recovery period, next year will see our longer term plans take shape with business support and sustainable and inclusive growth at the core of these.”

Would you consider standing for Mayor under North Yorkshire devolution plans?

“I hope that next year will see the York and North Yorkshire devolution process take the next crucial steps, with key government decisions taken later in 2021.

"If right for our city, a devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire could potentially unlock significant investment over 30 years, with a focus on improving the economic prosperity and future long term opportunities for all residents.

“Whilst I might have not been one to shy away from electoral challenges in the past, having first been elected as local councillor back in 2003, plans of this sort are most definitely not something I am preoccupied with!

"My focus has to remain as a local councillor for Fulford and Heslington, as council leader and for the residents of York, at a time when people need the council and all local councillors to support them as much as possible.”

Have you had personal experience of coronavirus?

“I am fortunate enough to not have experienced the health effects of the virus personally or with my immediate family.

"I do know others that have, including friends and my godmother Sandra, for example, who had a stay in her local hospital after complications with the virus and asthma. She is doing well now, back at her home for Christmas.

"This has been a really worrying time for so many. It has been incredibly moving and inspiring to see the way our city and communities have come together, to support each other through this difficult year.

“I know that we have all adapted to a new way of life this year. The professional and personal sacrifices do, however, seem small when compared to those made by our healthcare workers and frontline key workers.

"We need to thank the determination and selfless acts of York’s key workers and local volunteers - our collective response to the coronavirus pandemic is something we as a city can be proud of.”