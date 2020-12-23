This has been a truly horrible year. But along the way, there have also been a few flashes of brightness to cheer us and lift our spirits.

The horrible bits have mostly been to do with the coronavirus, of course. To date, there have been more than two million cases in the UK - and well over 67,000 people have tragically lost their lives.

Lockdowns, tier restrictions and the need to shield elderly or vulnerable relatives have left many of us lonely, or tearing our hair out with frustration and anxiety.

Most recently, the hopes of a relaxation of restrictions so we could all enjoy a family Christmas have been dashed. A new and more contagious strain of the virus is partly to blame.

And then there has been the devastating economic cost. Shops, pubs and restaurants have been forced to close and countless Britons have found themselves furloughed or, worse, out of a job.

But it hasn't all been bad.

There have been countless acts of generosity or courage to lift our spirits: tireless NHS staff working all hours to save lives; volunteers looking out for their neighbours; people who have been through the most serious forms of Covid and lived to tell the tale; organisations such as the York Guildhall Orchestra finding wonderful new ways to bring us all a festive carol concert.

There was the heartwarming 'clap the NHS heroes' every Thursday during the first lockdown; the fact we've all learned how to Zoom; and the way we've adapted to face masks and social distancing. And there have been the scientific breakthroughs - most recently the development of a whole slew of Covid vaccines that offer some real hope that things will be better year.

In many ways, this 'Year of the Coronavirus' has been different for everybody. We've all had our own stories, our own coping strategies, our own ups and downs.

That's why we'd like to hear from your about your highs and lows of 2020 - the moments that brought you close to despair, and the moments (and people!) that lifted you up again...