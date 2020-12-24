A NEW Netflix Regency romance part shot on location in North Yorkshire hits our screens on Christmas Day.

Netflix Original Series Bridgerton, which has been described as ‘Downton Abbey meets Gossip Girl’, is a romantic scandal based around society in Regency London – but was filmed at Castle Howard and Coneysthorpe village in Ryedale among others.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings with Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown - voiced by Dame Julie Andrews - casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, committed bachelor and the catch of the season.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Most famous for standing in for Brideshead in two adaptations of Evelyn Waugh’s novel, Brideshead Revisted, Castle Howard is used in Bridgerton to stand in for Clyvedon Castle, the family seat of the Duke of Hastings and look out for the nearby village of Coneysthorpe.

The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.