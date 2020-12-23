THE number of people starting their own business in York has increased in the past year.

The latest figures suggest the number of self-employed residents is now "significantly higher"- having risen from around 12,000 in previous years to around 16,000 in the past three months, a council meeting heard.

York's head of economic growth Simon Brereton says the reality is far from the stereotype of "rich middle aged men starting up businesses".

He said there has been an increase in people starting businesses that fit around their lifestyle - with a huge range of ideas from dog walking to high level consultancy services.

In a normal year, about 1,000 new businesses are started in York and the council has outlined plans to support entrepreneurs - with research showing the more help a start-up gets, the more likely it is to succeed.

Mr Brereton said: "The traditional picture that we have of it being rich middle-aged men starting up businesses is a very long way away from the reality.

"A lot of people start businesses up to make a bit of income in the time that they have available.

"For me that's actually a really important aspect of entrepreneurship - people starting a business which fits with their lifestyle.

"We can see a wide range of activities. We've been able to support many of those through the micro grants and the discretionary grants.

"Not everyone starts a business up for the same reason.

"Some people start them because they have to and some people start them because they want to. It's often a mixture of the two."

He added that the University of York is developing an institute for entrepreneurship.

The city centre, Westfield and Rawcliffe and Clifton Without saw big increases in the number of new start-ups.

A report says the areas of the city with the highest number of benefit claimants also saw the biggest rise in new businesses.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy, welcomed news that more people are becoming self employed in York and highlighted council support for new business owners.

He said: "As a ward councillor in Westfield it gives me heart that, outside of the city centre, this ward has the highest number of business startups.

"I think that is a positive sign. There is a strong performance across all wards.

"That's an indication that the self-employed figure, which had been set estimated at around 12,000, may now be significantly higher.

"Work is going on with partners to help new businesses set up, either as people find themselves in the circumstances to do so, or because it's something that they positively wanted to do all along."

For more information about starting a business visit york.gov.uk/StartingANewBusiness.