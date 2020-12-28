A YORK-based graphic designer has created new branding for the national Royal Mail charity which supports postal workers in times of need.

Grace Abell, of Abell Design, whose studio is in Heslington Road, was asked by the not-for-profit Rowland Hill Fund to design a new logo, strapline, colour palette and charity icon.

They approached Grace after becoming aware of her work with previous clients, including National Geographic Traveller and the University of York.

It was a welcome commission during a difficult year for the freelancer who has been able to keep operating despite juggling parenting when nurseries shut during the first lockdown.

While operating independently of Royal Mail, the Fund's rebrand needed to retain a visual link between the two organisations. Grace used the Royal Mail’s font and its famous red as the basis of her design, and created an icon which communicated the Fund’s offering.

Grace said: “I started Abell Design six years ago working with independent businesses.

"I aspired to work with great brands, however expected they would be unattainable as larger organisations often hire multi-disciplinary agencies over independent creatives.

"Over the last two years, I have seen a shift in bigger names partnering with freelancers like myself.

"Creating user-friendly, trustworthy brands guarantees my clients will profit for years after their initial investment. Working with The Rowland Hill Fund has been a dream come true and I am looking forward to seeing how the charity blossoms throughout 2021.”

Fund manager Grace Owen said: “The Rowland Hill Fund was delighted to work with Abell Design to update our branding.

"As the charity for postal people, we support hundreds of frontline workers every year. It’s vital we communicate effectively, to encourage both new beneficiaries and donors. Our new branding is perfect for both audiences, and we hope to increase our donations in 2021.”

Grace added: “My aim during 2021 is to continue focusing on brand and communication design. I have a few irons in the fire for the new year, so I am hoping to work with a few more household names as well as independent businesses across York and Yorkshire.”