TWO men a woman were involved in violent attack.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on the corner of Longwestgate and Cross Street in Scarborough at about 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 22 and involved two men and a woman.
At this stage they have not released any more detail, but a force spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen in the area at the time of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Broadbent. You can also email james.broadbent2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200243345.
