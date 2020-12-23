My husband and I have had our Covid vaccinations at Askham Bar.

What a well organised and pleasant experience it was.

We first queued for the car park and were soon given a parking space and directed to the clinic.

Everyone from the person booking our details to the young lady doing the injections and then the supervision of the 15 minute rest was very caring and helpful.

We would like to dispel any nervousness felt by anyone going to the clinic and thank everyone involved with the vaccinations for their kindness and attention to every need of the 900 people attending on the day we went.

Many thanks!

Jean and Terry Haw, Heslington Croft, York

I cannot praise vaccine staff enough

I am 93 years old and my daughter took me to the Askham Bar Tesco site for my Covid inoculation yesterday morning.

I cannot praise everybody enough. The whole thing was very efficient, from the car park attendant who showed us where to go to the 15 minute wait afterwards.

I would like to thank all the personnel there, for their effort and dedication to the task - not forgetting all the construction staff assembling the site.

Well done NHS York and all.

Keep safe, Mr John Lewis, Foxwood, York