A MAN smashed a car window in York injuring a woman sitting inside.
Police in York say the incident happened near to McDonald’s at Clifton Moors in the city at about 10.10pm on Monday, December 21 and involved a man smashing a car window with occupants inside. The damaged vehicle was a small silver car.
A police spokesman said: "One of the rear occupants of the vehicle received a small cut to her forehead from the glass shatter. Following the incident the victim and her friends left the scene.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone who witnessed this occur or may know those responsible.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200242796.
