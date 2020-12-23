THERE is no better time to plant a tree - as we look to the future after the pandemic.

York tree planting organisation Treemendous recommends a number of ways residents can get involved by planting their first tree - either at home or as part of one of the city’s wildlife initiatives.

Derek Utley, woodland creation champion for the Woodland Trust and a Treemendous member, has recommended planting Rowans - also known as mountain-ashes, cherry trees, crab apple or other fruit trees, silver birches, or field maples.

He said trees can be trimmed as they grow to fit the size of the space, adding: “Trees have been around much longer than the human race, and have learnt to adapt to a wide range of conditions.”

He says people are becoming “acutely aware” of the important role of trees in tackling some of the major issues society faces - including pollution, climate change and the need to protect wildlife.

Tree planting season runs from November to March.

Mr Utley said: “Size isn’t everything, but the rule for planting trees is that the smaller they are, the more likely they are to root successfully. A sapling or ‘whip’ of about 50 centimetres is ideal, but you can go a bit higher, to about the height of a person, without too much risk of loss.

“Plant in a lawn or bare earth in a spot where you will be able to see it in all the seasons.

“Insert a garden spade the length of the blade, and wiggle it about until the slit is wide enough to take your tree. Plant it so that the roots are all covered and just the stem is visible above ground. Firm the earth around the base. If you’re not sure, use this Woodland Trust advice.

“Protect your tree with a cane and a plastic spiral. Insert the cane firmly in the ground, next to the tree, then wrap the spiral round both, starting from the base.

“This will keep rabbits and small mammals away – they enjoy nibbling the bark.”

He added: “Then think about whether you have space for two. If you have children around you, see if they can measure their growth against the tree’s – the tree will almost certainly win!

“Next year, try planting an acorn or a chestnut in a pot with earth or peat, then see what emerges in April to May.”

Trees can be planted about two metres apart.

City of York Council is working to plant 50,000 trees by 2023 at York Community Woodland - a newly purchased194-acre site between the villages of Knapton and Rufforth.

The aim of the project is to create more green space to improve residents’ health and wellbeing, improve air quality, reduce flood risk, offset carbon emissions as part of the council’s carbon zero strategy and providing opportunities for people to learn new environmental skills.

For information visit treemendousyork.com or woodlandtrust.org.uk.