PUBLIC Health England data has revealed there was a big rise in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week.
An interactive map, updated daily by PHE, today (Wednesday) shows data for the seven days to December 17 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 218 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 131 the week before (seven days to December 10) - a 66.4 per cent rise.
The data reveals that the Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham area and Heworth South & The Groves area had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in that period, both with 20.
