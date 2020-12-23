RESIDENTS in a village near York have shown their community spirit by creating a festive window trail with eye-catching displays to spread some Christmas cheer.
Twenty five windows in Naburn, near York, have been decorated with festive displays lit up every evening between 5 and 7pm from December 18 to 24.
A local resident suggested the event on the village Facebook page and received an enthusiastic response.
Naburn Parish Council supported the idea and more than 25 residents volunteered to create displays including Naburn C of E Primary School and the Blacksmiths’s Arms, who also provided mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies on the first three evenings.
Fundraising efforts for the village primary school have been severely limited this year due to Covid-19 restrictions so it is hoped that people will demonstrate their appreciation of the residents wonderful efforts by donating to the Friends of Naburn School via collection tubs or a text to donate number.
Anyone can visit and follow the 'Advent Window Trail'. Details and a guide, along with the text to donate info are available on the village Facebook page and website https://www.naburnvillage.org/