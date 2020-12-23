A COUNCIL chief has said the rise in the coronavirus rate in parts of North Yorkshire is 'very worrying' - as he spelt out the rules for Tier 3 visitors.
Richard Flinton, Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council, said that once again, the most rapid increase was taking place along the coast, with Filey, Whitby and Scarborough town all seeing more cases.
He said a great deal of effort was under way across a number of partner agencies to help to support the fight here.
"Increased testing capacity, targeted messaging and staff out and about in communities talking to people and businesses about how they can continue to play their part," he said.
"It is understandably frustrating for so many of you who are sticking to the rules, and our colleagues in the police continue to support your efforts by undertaking enforcement where that is necessary. Even this weekend dozens of fines were issued to people visiting York and North Yorkshire from tier three areas.
"To be clear, while the travel guidance between tiers is just that, people who live in Tier 3 take the Tier 3 restrictions with them wherever they go. This means they cannot come into North Yorkshire and dine in our cafés and restaurants. Famous for our fantastic hospitality sector and hearty welcome, I am afraid for now our county must protect its people and businesses by making sure we comply with these rules."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment