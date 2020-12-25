MERRY Christmas!

Today, as the popular song goes, is the first day of Christmas.

According to the well-loved ditty, your true love should be sending to you a partridge in a pear tree.

Have you opened your presents yet?

Any luck?!

Thought not!

But that did not deter our creative members of The Press Camera Club for taking pictures of partridges for our #12DaysOfChristmas Challenge.

Well done to Janis Broadhurst who sent us an actual photo of a partridge in a pear tree - well a partridge in a pear tree as presented in a festival installation at Castle Howard.

Janis Broadhurst's partridge in a pear tree

Other snappers stretched the interpretation of the song a bit further.

Joy Stead posted a photo of a greenfinch in a pear tree while Lynnette Cammidge merely posted a partridge in a tree (and a bare one at that!).

Joy Stead posted a photo of a greenfinch in a pear tree

Anne Howard Webb shared a snap of a "partridge on a postie" while Mark Hill sent in a photo of a partridge, but no tree, nor pear!

Anne Howard Webb shared a snap of a "partridge on a postie"

They were just some of many fun photos posted on our Facebook Camera Club page under the theme of #12DaysofChristmas.

Press Camera Club's 12 Days of Christmas

We had some wonderful, imaginative entries - you can click here to see our top 12 images in close-up.

We wish you a merry Christmas - today and for the next 11 days to come!