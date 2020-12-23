AFTER postponing their wedding TWICE because of lockdowns, York couple David Tucker and Jeanette Jones finally managed to tie the knot in time for Christmas.

Here is their story... many congratulations!

When did you get married?

Sunday December 13, 2020.

Where did you get married?

Parsonage Hotel & Spa Escrick

Where did you have your reception?

Parsonage Hotel & Spa, Escrick

Tell us about the proposal

After a meal at our favourite restaurant, 31 Castlegate, we walked past the Minster and Dave got down on one knee underneath the tree and took out a ring.

What did you both wear?

Wedding dress and Merchant Navy uniform

What was the best bit about your wedding?

It was really nice to see our friends and family again after the lockdowns but with the tier restrictions we could only have 12 guests.

Still it was like a return to normality to be able to socialise in a beautiful setting albeit with masks and social distancing.

We hadn't wanted a prolonged engagement so it was a relief to be married so we can move on to the next chapter in our lives.

What challenges, if any, did you have to overcome to have your wedding this year?

This was our third attempt at getting married this year, each time a lockdown caused it to be cancelled. Dave was also away at sea and with global travel and restrictions worldwide we didn't know when or where he'd get off his ship and be able to travel home. Each time we rearranged we had to get the venue, York Registry Office and Selby Registry Office all to sign off and then our Notice of Marriage expired so we had to re do that too.

Who would you like to thank for helping make your big day so special?

Our photographer Nikki at Nikkipix, Anne from Silk Floral Art for our amazing flowers, Selby Registrars, and all the staff at the Parsonage Hotel.

Are you planning a honeymoon, if so, where?

No but we are still planning to have our original wedding celebration with all our friends in the future.

If you managed to get married this year - despite lockdown - we would love to hear your story and see your photos. Click here to send them straight to our newsroom. Thanks in advance for sharing your happy news with Press readers. And congratulations!