CHRISTMAS has taken a different shape this year - but people in York have been determined to keep the festive feeling alive.

Neighbours have enjoyed each other's light shows - and decorations.

And some have banded together to create festive fun for all the family.

One such neighbourhood is Clifton, York - where households have decorated their front windows with Christmas scenes to mark the period of Advent and the countdown to Christmas.

One such neighbourhood is Clifton, York - where households have decorated their front windows with Christmas scenes to mark the period of Advent and the countdown to Christmas.

It follows a series of lovely stories in The Press, where readers have shared their Christmas photos and stories with readers.

One of our favourite stories involved dad-of-two David Pratt who turned his garden into a winter wonderland - complete with 35,000 lights - to raise money for charity, and to bring a smile to his neighbours.

He even shared a video of his amazing festive light show - click here if you would like to see it!

And our wonderful Camera Club produced a fun series of images capturing the 12 Days of Christmas.

Whatever shape your Christmas is taking, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas.