POLICE have arrested 100 drivers in the the first 22 days of North Yorkshire's Christmas drunk and drug drive campaign.

North Yorkshire Police said 19 of the arrests, all made on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences, had come after road accidents.

It said 25 of the arrests had been made between last Friday 18 and Sunday, and 52 of the 100 had been drug related in some way.

"On average, those arrested on suspicion of drink driving have provided a reading of nearly twice the legal limit at 68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath," said a spokesperson.

"A total of five drivers have provided readings of over 100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the limit being 35mg

"The highest reading so far was a 64 year-old man from Bradford who was almost four times over the limit with 136mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and is due at court at the end of the month."

They said 32 of those arrested had now been charged to court, six had been released with no further action and the remaining drivers had been released under investigation whilst inquiries continued.

One of those charged to court had since received a 24 month driving ban, curfew and rehabilitation order.

They revealed that two people had been arrested three times, and a further two had been arrested twice so far during the campaign, on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences

"Please be reassured our specialist road traffic officers (North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group) will be out across the county 24/7 looking out for the tell-tale signs of drink and drug driving to help keep you and your loved ones safe over the festive period," they said.

"Anyone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs is not only put themselves at risk, but also innocent people going about their daily lives.

"Don’t start the New Year without a licence. But more importantly, don’t be the reason that a family receives the devastating news that they’ve lost a loved one this Christmas at the hands of a drunk or drug driver."