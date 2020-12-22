THERE was a "serious" crash on a busy road near York this evening.
The collision happened on the A1079, between Dunnington and Kexby, North Yorkshire Police's York South team tweeted.
The road was closed eastbound at the Common Lane junction, the team added.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The team tweeted again at around 6.45pm to confirm the road had fully reopened.
