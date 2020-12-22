A COUPLE who became some of the first York pensioners to receive the coronavirus jab at a mass vaccination site yesterday have praised staff for their efficiency and helpful attitude.
Bob Summers said he and his wife Jan, both 82, of South Bank, went to the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site off Moor Lane and were very impressed with the way they and other patients were treated by medics and other staff on the site.
"They were very efficient and very pleasant," he said.
"They were helping people in wheelchairs and walkers. It all went very well and we were out within an hour."