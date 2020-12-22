YORK coronavirus rate has risen sharply again, taking it over an official threshold.
The weekly rolling rate in the City of York Council area in the seven days to December 17 was 103.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The rise above 100 means the city is now shaded blue instead of green on a Public Health England Covid map, having previously been one of only a handful of local authorities across the country to still be green.
Only a week ago, the city's MPs were pressing for York to move from Tier 2 into Tier 1 restrictions but were told its mid-60s rate was a little too high and needed to fall to the mid-40s.
The rolling rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area has also risen to 134.3 per 100,000, while the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area is 153.9.
Ryedale is still shaded green, with a rate of 81.3 per 100,000, as is Hambleton with 87.3 and Harrogate, with 89.5.