A YORK mum has told of her astonishing battle for survival after being hit by a deadly combination of Covid, pneumonia and septicaemia.

Amanda Anderson, 47, of Huntington, says she was in a coma for four weeks in intensive care at York Hospital, and at one stage doctors told her children she was unlikely to survive the night because she was suffering from multiple organ failure.

After taking her off a ventilator, medics had to put her back on it again five separate times because she couldn’t breathe unassisted. Only at the sixth attempt could she manage without it.

She said that thanks to “fantastic” care from hospital staff, she was eventually well enough to return home in May, but she still suffered from long Covid seven months later, including deep fatigue and muscular pain that still required morphine. “If I sit down on the sofa, within 10 minutes I am asleep,” she said.

Amanda said she had agreed to tell her story because she wanted to respond to people who suggested the coronavirus was ‘nothing worse than a glorified cold’ and who were anti-vaccine.

She said: “It makes me really annoyed. They are putting people off having the vaccine but it’s real. It’s a horrible thing to go through. My husband John is in a care home after suffering a brain haemorrhage three years ago, and has lost his long term and short term memory, and my children, Megan, 16, and Jordan, 21, didn’t know if they were going to lose me as well.”

Amanda, who works at Lloyds Pharmacy in the Sainsbury store at Monks Cross, said she caught the virus at the start of the pandemic in March.

“On the Wednesday I sneezed and I remember joking that it could be Covid. On the Friday I came home and went straight to bed as I didn’t feel right. I felt very fatigued. I didn’t cough but I had lost my taste buds.

“On the Tuesday, I have no memory of this but I apparently rang 999 and three paramedics arrived in full PPE and I remember walking down the stairs with one in front of me and another behind.

“I remember going into A & E and them taking some bloods, and then I don’t remember anything else until waking up at the end of April in ICU. I had been unconscious for four weeks.

“I had had bizarre hallucinations while in my coma - at one point I was convinced that Cannon and Ball had come into the room to turn me over!

“I had quite a lot of pain in my jaw because of four weeks with tubes through it, and I had to learn to walk again.”

She said she had to go back to the hospital for tests such as MRIs and X-rays to see how her lungs are recovering after going down as low as 30 per cent capacity at one stage.

Amanda added that she had nothing but praise for staff at the hospital, who still contacted her regularly to see how she was getting on. “If it wasn’t for them, I’m convinced I wouldn’t still be here today.”

She also praised the support she had received from her "wonderful" colleagues in catering for her needs at work, and said she wanted to remind the public how important it was still to mask up and wash their hands.