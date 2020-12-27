A YEAR-long campaign is being launched on new year's day to promote Yorkshire as the walking capital of the world.

Welcome to Yorkshire's Walkshire is promising 365 walks - one for every day - to showcase the region across the globe.

Walkshire will show Yorkshire’s diverse landscapes, people, architecture, heritage, history, economies, attractions, food and drink to a huge audience, with walks for all abilities.

With three national parks, a coastline, cities and countryside, the campaign aims to highlight world-class walks and wildlife, as well as businesses and attractions en route.

When health, well-being and the great outdoors are a priority for all, Walkshire will invite people to share their favourite walks using the hashtag #Walkshire.

Hikers, celebrity walkers and social media influencers will also be sharing theirs, with details and GPX maps at walkshire.com.

The campaign will feature a daily walk, with businesses and organisations invited to sponsor and nominate routes. There are four big seasonal walks with special plans for Yorkshire Day on August 1 and a Tour de Walkshire to replace the postponed Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is the official campaign charity partner, with fundraising opportunities planned.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive James Mason said: “2020 has been a tricky year for all and certainly a time to reflect on the importance of health and well-being, so what better way to start the new year and continue through 2021, than promoting walking in Yorkshire to the world and welcoming visitors to the most diverse of counties, offering outdoor enjoyment in stunning surroundings. #Walkshire is the most inclusive of campaigns and we really hope visitors in and out of county will understand the rich depth and layers of this campaign. Everyone and everything will be included. Walking during the various lockdowns has provided many with a sanctuary combined with a new appreciation of what is on our doorsteps. Walkshire will not only show the county as the perfect place to step out in, or into, but will also promote tourism businesses and the need for them to be supported and cherished.“

Chair Peter Box added: “This fantastic year-long Walkshire initiative will be a great boost to the whole county, showcasing the stunning scenery and the brilliant benefits of walking in magnificent Yorkshire across the world, promoting fitness and well-being, plus tourism businesses and attractions too."