A CHRISTMAS giveaway event offering free gifts and food will take place in Acomb tomorrow (Wednesday).

The 'take as you feel' event takes place at The Church of the Holy Redeemer on Boroughbridge Road from 12pm to 3pm.

Food and presents for children and adults will be available to help make Christmas a bit easier - and organiser Tracey Deacon is encouraging everyone to come along.

The event is organised with help from volunteers at York CVS and Good Gym, as well as Acomb councillor Katie Lomas. A one-way system and social distancing measures will be in place.

Tracey, who was shortlisted for the Good Neighbour of the Year prize at this year's York Community Pride Awards, organises a regular food bank at the church.

She said: “I’m so chuffed with how this event has grown into something so big, and how much it is going to help my local community. And it’s not just for kids, there will be giveaways for adults too.

“We don’t want to have to take any of what we’ve collected home, so I’d encourage everyone to get down to the church between 12pm and 3pm and take a little something, whether to brighten up your Christmas or just to make it a little bit easier.

"We know lots of people are struggling with what’s been going on – this is to give a helping hand to those that really need it."

Cllr Lomas added: “Tracey has done an amazing job in Acomb since setting up the foodbank in Acomb, and this charity giveaway event has turned into a massive event due to the generosity of so many people in the area.

"It shows what community spirit there is and Tracey has been central to making it happen. I’d encourage people to get down to the church and see what’s in store."