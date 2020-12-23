THE mum of a little boy who has had a lifesaving blood transfusion just days before Christmas is backing an NHS call for donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood over the festive period.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging donors to make an appointment to donate over the Christmas and new year period if they don’t already have one, and to keep any appointment they have, to help build blood stocks ahead of a potentially challenging winter period.

The only two days of the year that blood donations are not collected is Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with appointments available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas. Many children and adults will still need transfusions over the festive period as treatment for a blood condition or cancer, or due to surgery, childbirth or an accident.

Five-year-old Archie Flintoft has relied on donors to keep him alive since he was a baby. He has Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare condition which means he can’t make his own red blood cells. He needs blood every three weeks and received his 59th transfusion last Friday, a week before Christmas Day.

His mum Vicky, 38, said: “Archie is a typical five-year-old. He’s a massive fan of superheroes and a real livewire. To look at him you’d never know there was anything wrong. Archie knows his bones don’t make blood so he needs blood from other people. Before a transfusion he is unsettled and bad tempered, but once he has that good blood in him the happy, lively little boy who loves cuddles is back.

“Blood changes everything for Archie – it is literally his lifeline.”

Vicky, who lives in Harrogate with husband Dean and their seven-year-old daughter Holly, added: “Before Archie I thought blood was only needed in emergencies. Now I know there are many people like him with life-threatening conditions who depend on blood all year round, even at Christmas.

“I cannot put my gratitude to blood donors into words. Without them, my son wouldn’t have left hospital as a baby. Donors give him life – they are superheroes in my eyes. I would especially thank those who make the extra effort to donate over Christmas to help people like Archie.”

This winter, NHS Blood and Transplant needs donors who are fit and healthy to help it keep blood stocks strong to support hospitals through a second wave of Covid-19 as well as seasonal pressures.

Giving blood is exempt from covid-19 travel restrictions, even during a full lockdown.

Extra safety measures are in place across all blood donation sessions.

Book appointments and check the latest guidance on Covid-19 and giving blood by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the NHS Give Blood app, or visiting the website blood.co.uk.