THE former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, is to be made a Lord, months after he was reportedly 'snubbed' by Downing Street.
The Queen has signified her intention to confer a Crossbench Peerage for Life upon Dr Sentamu, and this has been agreed by the Prime Minister.
The Sunday Times reported in October that the former Archbishop had been snubbed by Downing Street after he failed to receive an automatic life peerage,which would have enabled him to continue sitting in the House of Lords following his retirement on June 7.
Dr Sentamu was reportedly told he was being considered for a peerage on June 26 but on July 31 was told that he had missed out and would have to wait until the next round.
Although there is no automatic right for archbishops to be given a life peerage, the decision was said to have broken a tradition which saw his predecessor, Lord Hope, and the last Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, made life peers.
The Government was reported to have said it didn't award him a life peerage because it needed to cut back on numbers in the House of Lords.
