DOGS at a York pet business have been taking their Christmas celebrations seriously - in a bid to cheer up animal lovers during the festive season.

Sophie Stockton, who runs 4 Paws pet services in Wheldrake, invited customers to bring their dogs in fancy dress.

And they did not disappoint - as Sophie said pets turned up in Christmas jumpers, party hats and festive outfits.

She said: "I really wanted to bring a bit of festive cheer after this difficult year. It's always nice to see some happy dogs and they love the attention - and the treats."

Dogs dressed up as elves, reindeer and even Mrs Claus.

Sophie started the business in April 2019 and runs it with her fiancee from their home - with services including dog walking, day care and overnight stays.

She said: "We do three walks a day, they go home shattered. It's a fun job, I wouldn't change it for the world."

She added that she is hoping to expand the business to include dog training, behavioural therapy and grooming.