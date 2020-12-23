DOGS at a York pet business have been taking their Christmas celebrations seriously - in a bid to cheer up animal lovers during the festive season.
Sophie Stockton, who runs 4 Paws pet services in Wheldrake, invited customers to bring their dogs in fancy dress.
And they did not disappoint - as Sophie said pets turned up in Christmas jumpers, party hats and festive outfits.
She said: "I really wanted to bring a bit of festive cheer after this difficult year. It's always nice to see some happy dogs and they love the attention - and the treats."
Dogs dressed up as elves, reindeer and even Mrs Claus.
Sophie started the business in April 2019 and runs it with her fiancee from their home - with services including dog walking, day care and overnight stays.
She said: "We do three walks a day, they go home shattered. It's a fun job, I wouldn't change it for the world."
She added that she is hoping to expand the business to include dog training, behavioural therapy and grooming.
