A YORK-based company has helped to bring a smile to the faces of more than 2,000 children this Christmas.
Yorwaste, a recycling and waste management company, this year launched its Reuse Santa Appeal, alongside North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council.
It called on the public to donate good quality, used toys, games, books and puzzles for young people who might otherwise not receive a gift this Christmas.
Staff at Yorwaste’s household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire accepted donations which will be gifted to more than 2,000 young people this Christmas.
Richard Bate, commercial operations director at Yorwaste, said: “The donations we received went far beyond our expectations, with organisations such as schools getting on board, as well as individuals."
He said it would ensure many young people in tough circumstances will receive a gift this year.