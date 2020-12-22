WE need a plan. Without a roadmap, we simply never know where we are heading.

Every day we seem to be taking a different route, and all too frequently this is met with reversing decisions, U-turns and it currently feels like we are driving off a cliff-edge – the one we warned about before the Referendum.

It is blatantly obvious that the Government have switched off the satnav and tossed away the map on the EU Deal, on managing Covid-19 and now on our borders.

Such chaos has never been witnessed of any Government, but leaving our borders gridlocked with far too many casualties is certainly taking its toll. Without steering a safe passage, all these issues have collided into an almighty pile-up.

Contrast this with families who have spent weeks making their Christmas preparations with meticulous planning. After shops closed on Saturday, the Prime Minister slammed on the brakes and stole Christmas, locking families down and keeping them apart.

Christmas may be just another day for the Prime Minister to eat, drink and be merry, but if you have been working in our NHS all year, or serving our community in some other way, it was meant to be a time to just cut off for a few hours and remember the people and things that are valuable. Now the Grinch has taken this away too.

This last year has been marked by dither and delay, when strong leadership was needed, causing the UK to have one of the highest mortality rates in the world and the worst economic slump. Avoidable if only the Prime Minister had got on top of his job and not seen this as yet another of his quests for power.

Politics is not about popularity, it is about making the right calls. Now the wheels have come off, and it is evident that we are in serious trouble.

Adding to this calamity of the year, we still have no deal with the EU, the UK’s biggest trading partner, and our borders are closing with the rest of the world walking away. To demand control of ‘our laws, our money and our borders’, has left us isolated, in financial ruin and adrift.

Climate has been knocked off the agenda, global stability not given a thought, not least as development aid is withdrawn, and extreme Home Office policies more resembling the darkest periods in history, than embracing the diversity of our modern society.

Don’t mistake me, not all have fared badly. £18bn was handed out in lucrative contracts without due process, and many of these benefactors have a history of donating to the Tory Party. Jobs and contracts were abundant to ensure that the Tories maintained a well-oiled machine, but it simply cannot be deemed roadworthy ever again after this last year.

Corruption, nepotism and incompetence has caused us all to pay a heavy price.

There are too many casualties, too many people who have been robbed of their lives and livelihoods. A chilling 67,401, and rising, people sadly no longer with us, and over 2m who have tested positive for Covid. 2.9m people have missed out on any financial support from Government, around 700,000 businesses are on the brink of collapse and charities are struggling with debt and demand.

None of us will ever forget how Government denied hungry children free meals, save for the actions of Marcus Rashford, even locally the Council denied people to attend the funerals of their most treasured loved ones, until I pressurised them to change course.

As we prepare to see the back of this year, we must commit to seeing a new Government and Council at the earliest possible opportunity too. It is time that this city and country were well served.

But not all has been bad. In York we have seen an extraordinary response to the pandemic. Neighbours reconnecting, volunteers delivering food and medicine, and residents doing all they can to follow Hands-Face-Space (2m) to keep each other safe and care for one another.

As we head to Christmas it is this caring, giving, friendships, reaching out and serving that marks out our city. It was what that first Christmas was about. It is what must shape our journey together this coming new year.

Stay strong, stay safe, stay together.