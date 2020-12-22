VALE of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is advising patients that if they become unwell over the holidays, pharmacies will be open over Christmas and New Year.
While some of the region’s GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, some pharmacies will be open and are the place to go for treatment and advice on common illnesses and ailments, including colds, flu, and minor rashes.
Dr Nigel Wells, the CCG’s clinical chair said: “It is important that people are well prepared to take care of themselves and their loved ones over the festive break.
“By taking simple stapes like making sure they have a well-stocked medicine cabinet means they will be able to treat the most common symptoms at home.
"It’s important to remember that pharmacists are experts in medicines and can give people advice without the need for a GP appointment.”
If people need urgent help, but it’s not a 999 emergency, call NHS 111 or go online to 111.nhs.uk for advice and direction to the most appropriate service. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and calls are free.
The CCG is also advising that people check their medicine cabinets so that they are prepared for winter should they become ill. A medicine cabinet should include: • Paracetamol and aspirin, and equivalent syrups (such as Calpol) for children
• Mild laxatives to relieve constipation
• Re-hydration mixtures for diarrhoea or vomiting
• Indigestion remedy
• Travel sickness tablets
• Tweezers and sharp scissors to remove splinters or cut bandages
• A thermometer to check for fever
• A range of bandages, plasters (various sizes), non-absorbent cotton wool, elastic bandages and dressings
• Antiseptic to clean cuts before they’re dressed (bandaged) and most can treat a range of conditions including insect stings, ulcers and pimples.