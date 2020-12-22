THE coronavirus might have been doing its best to put the dampeners on Christmas this year.

But York people are determined it isn't going to be allowed to ruin things.

Octogenarian Barney Sharratt, who lives in South Bank, says Christmas might be a bit different this year. But it will be as full of joy as ever.

"Being an old codger of 83 and clinically vulnerable, my wife Cath and I have always known that Christmas was going to be different this year!" he said.

"Before the start of the first lockdown I apologised to friends in advance that I intended taking the virus seriously. Nature had made the decision for me that I would have to use my own common sense to stay as safe as is possible in these very uncertain times. That didn't mean that life had to be miserable!"

The internet has been a godsend this year, said Barney, a leading member of the Press Camera Club. "We have been able to amuse ourselves and keep in touch with friends the world over in a variety of ways - and especially so during Christmas time!"

And he and his family are determined the virus won't get in the way of their Christmas plans.

Yes, he and Cath will be meeting family outdoors - and there will be plenty of social distancing and washing of hands.

"But restrictions or no restrictions we had already arranged to meet on Christmas Eve in the garden of our daughter Anne, son in Law James and granddaughter Isabel's home to exchange Christmas presents." That will go ahead, with appropriate social distancing precautions, Barney said.

Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, meanwhile, is being cooked and plated up for Barney and Cath by neighbours, Margaret and John Waite. "They clearly wanted to say thank you to Cath for all the supermarket deliveries she has arranged for them on the internet throughout the pandemic!" Barney said. "We wont meet up for the meal but we will send them something to ensure that they don't go thirsty whilst they eat theirs! So, it has been win, win, all round and indeed a very happy time into the bargain."

If anything, Barney said, this year has been more joyful than ever because of a wonderful 'Advent calendar' Anne and her family gave to Barney and Cath.

"It consisted of a large wicker basket containing a numbered goody bag for every day of the month - with amazingly thoughtful, delicious or amusing contents in each one!" Barney said. "A lovely idea that continues to give us great joy."

Barney and Cath aren't alone in their determination to enjoy Christmas.

Mike Barber, from Terrington, admits that his original plans have had to change.

"Our whizz around visiting family and friends over the Christmas period has been cancelled due to the tier system," he said.

"So this time we will be celebrating via FaceTime and Zoom - probably to the (relief) of our hosts! The only thing that could spoil those plans are a power cut!"

For the rest, he and his wife are planning to 'run down the contents of the pantry and freezer'. "The drinks cabinet and the wine rack is well stocked!"

Other Press readers who commented on our website or Facebook opage wre also determined to have a good time, Covid or no.

This situation isn't ideal, but there's not much we can do about it!" said 'Binti Bombatu'. "Let's eat some nice food, drink too much wine, watch some Christmas specials on the telly that you've seen each year for the past 30 years and be grateful we've got the technology to speak to the relatives we can't see in person. Have the best Christmas that you can have everyone!"

'Enfield 123' added: "Agree on the technology. It's the only way we can talk to my mother in law, who's in a care home. As much as technology annoys me, I can't deny video calls are a life-saver. Have a good Christmas!"