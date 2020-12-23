POLICE have issued a warning about scam messages that falsely claim to be from parcel delivery company DPD.
They say the text messages or emails claim the recipient has missed two attempted parcel deliveries and invites them to click a link to arrange another delivery.
A fraudulent website then asks for a payment of £2 to £3 for redelivery, police say.
If the victim makes the payment, they will receive a phone call within days from someone claiming to be their bank, asking to confirm the payment and saying their account may be compromised.
Police say victims may be asked to transfer money to another account to avoid further losses or share personal information that scammers have used to take out loans in the victim's name in previous cases.
Police warn that scammers can use a technique to make a call or text appear to be real by cloning a phone number or sender identification.
A DPD spokesperson confirmed they will never ask customers to pay for redelivery.
For more information visit northyorkshire.police.uk/staying-safe/safer-online.