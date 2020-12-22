A YORK butcher has been serving up prize-winning prime lamb for festive tables this year.
Anthony Swales, owner of Knavesmire Butchers, first judged prime lowland lambs in individual pens at Skipton Auction Mart’s annual Christmas fixture, before purchasing his chosen reserve supreme champions, a trio of Beltex-cross lambs.
He paid £180 each for them, around double what a single prime lamb would fetch on a normal market day. Anthony then further boosted his acquisitions by going to £165 per head to claim the same day’s Continental untrimmed champions, another trio of home-bred Beltex-cross lambs.
All went on sale for the Christmas trade at Mr Swales’ family-run butchers in Albermarle Road.
The lambs supplement other prime cuts of beef and pork especially for Christmas, the former reared on the Swales family farm in nearby Melbourne, the latter sourced through York Livestock Centre.
Mr Swales said: “Once again we’ve made a major investment in our Christmas offering and we’re more than happy to make the outlay, as our customers fully deserve the best meat at this time of the year and especially after what has been such a difficult year.”
He added: “Our aim is always to buy locally wherever and whenever possible as we can guarantee both the quality and provenance of the meat, as well as helping keep food miles to a minimum.”
