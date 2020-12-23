THOUSANDS of pounds have been donated to help create parcels of essential food and supplies for vulnerable families.

The Island children’s charity launched its second Hampers of Hope appeal ahead of the festive holiday and has almost hit its £15,000 target.

The support means the York charity has been able to respond quickly to those most in need of food as well as provide 24-hour phone support.

The money is helping to pay for volunteers’ fuel for deliveries, the phone line and food essentials to provide a balanced and healthy diet.

Numerous anonymous donations have been made on the online fundraising page, with one donor who gave £100 writing: “Such a fantastic idea, from such a small team making such a big difference to the lives of so many.”

Another message of support, attached to a £500 donation, read: “Good luck in raising the required amount for this very worthy cause.”

A further £300 came from a running group whose members each ran a minimum of 50 miles in November.

Nigel Poulton, CEO, said 2020 had been a challenging year and they were very grateful for the generosity of residents, businesses and funders.

“Due to no fault of their own, local vulnerable families have been struggling to make ends meet due to various reasons, including chronic illness, having to isolate, fleeing domestic violence and being made redundant from work."

"The funding will enable us to support the most vulnerable of Island families for eight weeks including weekly food hampers of hope and a 24/7 support line which is manned by our staff team.

“Our aim for 2021 is to recruit more volunteer mentors so that we are able to reopen our waiting list in the spring. Mentoring is a great way to help the next generation, many of whom are referred to us due to them struggling with their mental, emotional and social wellbeing. Full training is provided; anyone wishing to volunteer with us should visit our website for an application form.”

Support the appeal at https://virginmoneygiving.com/fund/hampers-of-hope-appeal