LOCKDOWNS, bad weather and a damaged Achilles tendon have failed to deter a York woman from endurance training this year in a bid to save lives.

Anne Braithwaite has signed up for the Mind Hike, a 24-hour trek in aid of the mental health charity, in memory of her son Jake who died aged 20.

Anne, of The Braithwaite Gallery, York, decided to do the fundraiser to both mark her 50th birthday and to help others facing their own challenges.

"My son Jake chose to leave us in 2018 after a battle with mental health problems," she wrote on her fundraising page. "He knew this would hurt those left behind but his pain was greater. No one should have to face the anguish of mental health problems. Or the devastation left behind when it become too much to bear. MIND can help people face the challenges and give someone a chance."

The walk had been due to take place in Whitby, where Jake had spent time doing a Duke of Edinburgh expedition, but it has been rescheduled due to Covid-19, and is now planned to be along Hadrian’s Wall in 2021.

The Braithwaite Gallery has been fundraising for Mind since January and has already raised about £5,000.

“We usually do something for a local charity, but with this hike, it seemed appropriate to support Mind this year," said Anne. "And it is nice to raise funds for something that will be needed more than ever.”

Anne said she was inspired to do the fundraiser after talking to a stranger around the first anniversary of losing Jake. The man was doing a fundraising walk from John O Groats to Lands End in memory of his wife, and raised £10,000 for About Breast Cancer.

"It had never occurred to me that something I love to do and which keeps me sane, could also be used as a force for good," she said.

Anne who damaged her Achilles tendon earlier this year will be joined by her friend Bev Quigley.

Bev said: "Mental health is a subject close to my heart, and to the hearts of my family and close friends. There isn’t a single person in my life who hasn’t battled with mental health challenges at some point in their lives, and in those times everybody should have somebody they can turn to.

"When Anne asked me to join her in completing the Mind trek challenge in memory of her beautiful son Jake, I didn’t hesitate. If it can make a difference, even for one person, then it is worth it."

Anne added: "We have taken every opportunity to walk to build up stamina, from pounding the streets of York on dark February nights, to beautiful summer evening hikes in the countryside around York.

"We’ve battled with Covid lockdowns, interesting weather, and a damaged Achilles tendon, however we are keeping going."

To sponsor Anne and Bev visit their fundraising pages at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anne-braithwaite2 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Beverley-Quigley2