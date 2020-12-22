A HELICOPTER has been deployed to help plug the breach in the bank of the Aire and Calder canal in East Yorkshire.

The helicopter arrived this morning and is now undertaking remedial work to fix the breach on the Aire and Calder canal embankment, East Riding Council said.

Low cloud/fog meant that a helicopter was unable to arrive yesterday due to issues with visibility.

🚁 The helicopter has arrived and is now undertaking remedial work to fix the breach on the Aire & Calder Navigation embankment. Water levels have remained stable and the flood risk to properties in #EastCowick, #WestCowick and #Pollington has reduced. pic.twitter.com/DZDooOBlLM — East Riding Council (@East_Riding) December 22, 2020

The council said water levels have remained stable and the flood risk to properties in East Cowick, West Cowick and Pollington has reduced. No properties have been flooded.

The Environment Agency issued two flood warnings for the area, which remain in place.

The canal burst its banks on Sunday - causing the flooding of several nearby fields.

A bank on the Aire and Calder canal breached on Sunday. Picture: Humberside Fire & Rescue

Yesterday evening, the council said staff from the Canal and River Trust – which manages the affected part of the Aire and Calder – were being supported on site by the council, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency, Snaith and Cowick Town Council and the Internal Drainage Board.

It said partners were continuing to work with the operators of Goole Docks and Goole Marina to help stabilise water levels (stopping them dropping too low) and additional pumping equipment has been deployed to this location.

Darren Downs, chief superintendent at Humberside Police, said yesterday: “Partners are continuing to work together to respond to this incident and I’d like to thank the local community for their support and cooperation.

“Pumping operations will continue throughout the night to ensure the incident remains stable and until we undertake the necessary repairs to the embankment tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Given the flooding incident that affected this area earlier in the year, we fully appreciate the concerns of local people and I would like to reassure residents and businesses that all partners involved will continue to have staff, equipment and resources on site for as long as is needed to respond to this incident.

“While flood warnings remain in place, the risk of flooding to properties has reduced. We will continue to monitor the situation overnight and will provide further updates to ensure residents are fully informed as work progresses.”

Whilst no properties have been flooded and water levels have stabilised, if needed, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has put contingency plans in place for the provision of a rest centre and transport. Contingency plans are also being put in place to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents in the area and they will be contacted by the council directly.

Brigette Giles, head of digital, change and technology at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and emergency control centre manager, added: “The council and its partners will remain on the scene for as long as is needed in order to support our residents and businesses.”