FORMER rugby union World Cup winner Phil Vickery's menswear brand Raging Bull has opened a branch in York.
It is one of two new stores have opened at York's McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in time for Christmas.
Raging Bull offers high-quality sportswear inspired by Vickery, the former England rugby union player and World Cup winner. Its new Autumn/Winter collection, featuring a mix of 'trendy and classic pieces perfect for the colder months', is in store now, with prices up to 30 per cent off RRP.
Copsmetics retailer Beauty Outlet has also opened a branch at the outlet, offering make-up, skincare and wellness products.
Designer Outlet centre manager Paul Tyler said: "As we approach the end of a difficult year for retail, we’re thrilled to have welcomed two new, much-loved brands to the centre.
"Both Raging Bull and Beauty Outlet have a unique product offering and an established reputation, which will certainly enhance the exceptional shopping experience on offer.”