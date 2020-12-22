THE second review into coronavirus measures currently in force across the York district is set to take place next week. But what will happen?

A review into whether the region will remain under Tier 2 restrictions will take place on Wednesday, December 30 - two weeks after the first.

The rules, which currently mean non-essential shops can open will be reviewed and a decision made on what will happen in the New Year.

It could either see the city stay in Tier 2, where the hospitality sector is allowed to remain open, or moved into Tier 3 where hospitality venues must close, with the exception of delivery and takeaway services.

The review comes as the Government recently placed London and much of the South-East under the newly-created Tier 4, now the most severe tier of restrictions.

In this tier, all non-essential shops must close and residents are restricted to meeting up with one other person from outside their household outdoors.

They are also banned from travelling into other areas across England unless for work or education purposes and are not permitted to travel abroad unless in exceptional circumstances.

York's case rate remains below the national average but is starting to creep up.

In the latest week, from 11 Dec-17 Dec, there were 103 cases per 100,000 people. The average area in England had 211.

Officials are still urging people to act responsibly, particualrly over the Christmas period to avoid a new surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine is being rolled out into communities.